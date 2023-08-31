GoFundMe page created to help family after father attacked in front of son at Doral hotel

DORAL, Fla. – A GoFundMe page has been created to help a man and his family after he was severely beaten in front of his young son at a hotel in Doral.

The incident was reported the night of July 27 at the Staybridge Suites, located at 3265 NW 87th Ave.

Andrew Sebastian Pazos, of Miami, was arrested the following day on charges of aggravated home invasion robbery and petit theft.

According to Pazos’ arrest report, the victim’s wife told police she, her husband, their 3-year-old son and their dog had been living at the hotel for more than three months.

Police said the victim heard a knock on the hotel room door Wednesday night and assumed it was his wife returning from work, but instead it was two Hispanic men who pushed their way into the room, forced the victim onto the bed and began beating him in the head in front of his son.

Andrew Sebastian Pazos. (Miami-Dade Corrections & Rehabilitation)

Authorities said the victim recognized Pazos because he has known him for about a year and recently acted as a middleman for him during a drug deal.

The victim yelled at Pazos several times to leave the room because his son was watching what was happening and was crying, authorities said.

But police said Pazos then grabbed an unknown object and struck the victim several times in the head with it.

The two men then ran out of the room after grabbing the victim’s car keys, cellphone, credit cards, $300 in cash, his social security card and his and his wife’s driver’s licenses, the report stated.

According to the report, the victim told detectives that Pazos was upset because he had tried to help him purchase narcotics from a drug dealer earlier in the week, but Pazos tried to hand the drug dealer counterfeit money, which the drug dealer immediately noticed.

The victim told detectives the drug dealer got upset, pulled out a gun and then left the area with the drugs and the counterfeit money.

He said since that incident, Pazos had repeatedly threatened him and ordered him to give him back the counterfeit money.

According to the arrest report, Pazos was out on bond for previous narcotics charges when the incident occurred.

Police said he refused to speak with detectives about the hotel beating.

The victim received staples to his head following the incident and has been unable to return to work as he continues to recover from his injuries.

He told Local10.com that he regrets acting as the middleman between the suspect and the drug dealer.

A GoFundMe page has been created to help him and his family with medical and living expenses as they work to get back on their feet.