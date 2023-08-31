Hollywood police search for missing 70-year-old woman with dementia

Police searching for Ana Brown, 70, who was last seen in Hollywood.

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a -year-old woman with dementia who was last seen in Hollywood on Wednesday.

According to Hollywood police, Ana Brown was last seen in the 6100 block of Call Street.

Detectives said Brown is 5 feet, 7 inches tall. She has white hair and was last seen wearing a white dress.

Authorities said Brown has dementia and may be in need of services.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Hollywood Police Department at 786-274-0644 or 911.