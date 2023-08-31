Man accused of attempting to strangle his girlfriend in Doral hotel room

DORAL, Fla. – Police announced the arrest of a 39-year-old man Wednesday who they said is accused of attempting to strangle his girlfriend inside their Doral hotel room.

According to an arrest report from the Doral Police Department, William Jesus Quero, is facing one count of domestic battery by strangulation and a battery charge.

Authorities said Doral police officers were dispatched to a hotel near the 3900 block of Northwest 79th Avenue after receiving a call of a domestic battery with injuries.

According to the report, detectives met with the victim who had a visible scratch on her forehead and redness on her wrists.

The victim told police that she and Quero got into an argument over a cellphone while they were in their hotel room, the report stated.

Police said the victim told them that as she was attempting to leave, Quero pulled her back into the hotel room and placed her in a headlock, which impeded her normal breathing pattern for approximately less than a minute.

The victims said she attempted to defend herself by hitting Quero all over his body, which made him let her go when another argument ensued, according to police.

The victim told police that as she went to lay on her bed face down with her phone, wallet, and her daughter next to her, Quero then got on top of her and placed her in another headlock, authorities said.

According to the report, following the second attack, Quero’s cousin grabbed her cellphone while Quero grabbed the victim’s wallet and fled the hotel room.

The victim said that she ran after Quero following the second attack. he then placed her in another headlock in which Quero’s cousin intervened and they both left the scene.

After responding to the hotel room and taking Quero into custody, police said he agreed to speak without an attorney and told detectives that he got into an argument with the victim over him not doing enough in their relationship, which led the victim to punch him in the eye.

Police said they noticed a visible red mark under Quero’s right eye when he was brought in for questioning.

After further investigation, detectives said there was probable cause to believe that Quero intentionally attempted to strangle the victim to impede her normal breathing pattern.

As of Thursday, Quero was being held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center, where his bond was set at $6500.

There is help in South Florida for women who are the victims of domestic violence. For more information, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233.