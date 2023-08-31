Police: Man injured, 1 detained following shooting at Fort Lauderdale auto body shop

Sky 10 flew over the scene of a shooting at a body shop in Fort Lauderdale Thursday morning.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Police are investigating a shooting that left one man hospitalized in Fort Lauderdale Thursday morning.

It happened just before 9 a.m. at Pablo’s Auto Body, located at 900 NW 10th Terrace.

Fort Lauderdale police said crews arrived to find a man suffering from injuries.

Authorities said Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue transported the man to Broward Health Medical Center as a trauma alert.

Police said the shooter remained at the scene and was detained for questioning.

Sky 10 flew over the scene where there was a heavy police presence in the area and detectives were seen speaking with one man outside of the body shop.

No other information has been released at this time.

This is a developing story. Please refresh the page for the latest details or watch Local 10 News at noon for the latest updates.