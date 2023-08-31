Zoo Miami’s giraffe named ‘Turtle recovers from surgery

MIAMI – Zoo Miami’s “Turtle,” an 8-month-old male giraffe weighing more than 500 pounds and standing close to 10 feet tall was recovering from surgery, wildlife expert Ron Magill announced on Thursday.

After undergoing surgery on Wednesday in his right rear leg to remove a bone fragment, the giraffe has been receiving laser, acupuncture, and massage therapies to help with healing, according to Magill.

“The fragment was most likely the result of a previous unknown trauma leading to pain in the joint and an abnormal gait,” Magill wrote in a statement also adding that not removing it “could lead to more severe issues resulting in a life-threatening situation.”

The giraffe’s surgical team: Dr. Alexander Daniel and Dr. Sarah Gracida, both equine veterinary specialists; Carson Gavalline and Gabrielle Ruiz, both veterinary technicians; and Triston Lackey, a veterinary student.

Also assisting during the two-hour surgery were Zoo Miami’s animal health team and veterinarians, Dr. Rodney Schnellbacher, Dr. Marisa Bezjian, Dr. Gaby Flacke, and Dr. Gwen Myers.

Magill’s latest report: “Turtle is up and walking normally, giving every indication that the surgery was a success! He will remain off-exhibit for the next few days so he can be carefully monitored.”