Detention counselor accused of sexual battery on male inmate in Miami-Dade County

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A certified detention counselor at the Miami North Community Release Center was arrested Thursday after he allegedly sexually abused an inmate, authorities said.

According to an arrest report from the Miami-Dade Police Department, Selvyn Antonia Johnson, 32, is facing a charge of sexual battery by coercion or threat of an inmate.

According to Johnson’s arrest report, the inmate, who police identified as a 21-year-old man, said that he placed an order from Uber Eats to arrive at the Miami North Community Release Center, where he is incarcerated.

The report stated that when the inmate’s delivery arrived, Johnson received the order and confronted the inmate.

Police said that Johnson demanded the inmate perform sexual acts “in lieu of his violation.”

The inmate, who was in fear of going back to the state prison, complied with Johnson’s request and performed oral sex on him against his will, the report stated.

Police said Johnson provided a statement to detectives after being read his Miranda Rights, however the statement was redacted from the publicly released report.

As of Friday afternoon, Johnson was being held on a $10,000 bond at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.