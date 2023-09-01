Suspect dies in fatal crash following gas station robbery and police chase

A robbery at a northwest Miami-Dade County gas station sparked a police chase that led to a deadly crash.

The fatal collision happened near the intersection of Northwest 30th Avenue and 54th Street at approximately 6:00 p.m.

Investigators said the driver ended up crashing into a tree in a residential area.

Despite live saving efforts by first responders, the driver did not survive.

The subject was attempting to steal the victims purse, there was a struggle that ensued between the victim and the subject,” said Miami-Dade Police Ofc. Angel Rodriguez.

Police said witnesses pointed out the suspect’s vehicle to officers who began to pursue the car.

Officers eventually stopped their chase for safety reasons, but the suspect ended up crashing into a tree.

Video from earlier in the evening showed the mangled car after striking a tree off Northwest 58th Street.

Glass was shattered and scattered across the pavement from the impact.

Fire rescue workers had to cut the roof off the car to pull out the driver, who later died at the hospital.

“We have our traffic homicide units on scene investigating,” Rodriguez said. “We do not have any information on the deceased.”