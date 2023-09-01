Videos show Miami Gardens police officers arrested wrong man, mother says

A Miami Gardens police officer was undergoing surgery before arresting the suspect of an attempted burglary.

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Surveillance video shows where John Kelly Saint Rilu was when detectives claim he was involved in a burglary, and his mother said she didn’t understand why they arrested him.

His mother was outraged when she saw a video showing Saint Rilu walking — unaware that police officers had identified him as a suspect on Friday morning in Miami Gardens.

“How can he be at two places at once?”

She said Saint Rilu instinctively ran into his home out of fear and what followed was as a result of police officers’ mistake. Saint Rilu slammed an iron door and it crushed an officer’s finger.

The burglary was at about 2 a.m. She said the surveillance videos show Saint Rilu was in front and inside his house from about 1:45 a.m. to about 2:20 a.m. He was on the phone with a woman.

“You’re going to make me afraid of standing outside my house because I will never know what might happen and I could be a victim as well,” Saint Rilu’s mother said.

Meanwhile, the police officer was undergoing surgery on Friday. Saint Rilus was not charged with the burglary. He is facing charges of aggravated battery on a police officer and resisting arrest with violence.

“They pin him for battery on an officer, this and this and this and this because they didn’t find the right person,” his mother said adding that she doesn’t want them to get away with it.