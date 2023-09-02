Fire erupts at townhome in southwest Miami-Dade

A fire engulfed a southwest Miami-Dade townhome Friday night leaving its garage completely destroyed.

It happened at a townhome in the Lago Mar Community, located near the 7300 block of Southwest 158th Avenue near 72nd Street.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, several units along with Miami-Dade police officers responded to the blaze around 11 p.m.

Local 10 News obtained pictures of the home that showed extensive burn marks soaring to the roof.

Authorities believe the fire may have sparked on a shelf inside the garage as first responders continued to assess the damage Saturday morning.

Authorities have not determined the cause of the fire.

Local 10 News also reached out to the American Red Cross to see if they have provided assistance.

No other information has been released at this time.