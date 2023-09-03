Body pulled from Miami Gardens canal

An investigation is ongoing in Miami Gardens after a man’s body was pulled from a canal.

The scene was located along the 2000 block of Northwest 207th Street early Sunday morning.

That initial call was made shortly after 7 a.m.

According to Miami Gardens police, the call came in for an unconscious man in the water.

While on scene, Local 10 News’ Samir Nefzi spoke to a group of men that said they made the call to police.

Those witnesses said that walking along to the canal, they noticed what looked like a mannequin face down in the water, which led them to calling 911.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue pronounced that male victim dead on scene.

Authorities have not identified the body.