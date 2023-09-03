Body pulled from Miami Gardens canal

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – An investigation is ongoing in Miami Gardens after a man’s body was pulled from a canal.
The scene was located along the 2000 block of Northwest 207th Street early Sunday morning.
That initial call was made shortly after 7 a.m.
According to Miami Gardens police, the call came in for an unconscious man in the water.
While on scene, Local 10 News’ Samir Nefzi spoke to a group of men that said they made the call to police.
Those witnesses said that walking along to the canal, they noticed what looked like a mannequin face down in the water, which led them to calling 911.
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue pronounced that male victim dead on scene.
Authorities have not identified the body.