Drivers create fire in latest illegal street takeover caught on camera

MIAMI – A driver created a ring of fire during an illegal street takeover in Miami on Saturday night.

The stunt triggered a traffic nightmare during the already busy holiday weekend, and the whole thing was caught on camera.

Video of two cars spinning out over flames on the pavement at the intersection of Northwest 7th Avenue and 54th Street in Miami is making the rounds on social media.

Officers could be seen responding to the call Saturday night.

Three weeks ago Local 10 News reported on at least three people who were shot following another illegal street take over in Miami-Dade County.

The chaos and shooting caught on camera.

Weeks ago, Miami-Dade police expressed their concern with the shooting connected to the takeover.

“Once we start seeing bullets you never know where these bullets are going to go,” said Miami-Dade Police Ofc. Alvaro Zabaleta. “You never know who is going to be impacted.”

Street takeovers, street racing and stunt driving is against the law in the state of Florida and it’s a problem across the state.

According to Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles between 2018 and 2022 there were more than 6,600 citations for street racing or stunt driving in Florida.

Police have not announced any arrests in this latest incident, but it remains under investigation.

Local 10 News reached out to Miami police about the latest incident, but they said they wouldn’t be able to provide any information until Tuesday.