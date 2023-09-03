84º

Miami-Dade man arrested in Key Largo for hitting woman, holding knife to other man’s throat

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

Mugshot for 20-year-old Samuel De Jesus Cartagena. (Monroe County Sheriff's Office)

KEY LARGO, Fla. – Police in the Florida Keys arrested a Miami-Dade County man on Sunday for a dangerous alleged act.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, 20-year-old Samuel De Jesus Cartagena was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and battery.

The incident happened along the beach at Gilbert’s Resort in Key Largo at approximately 12:18 p.m.

Police said Cartagena hit a female victim before holding a knife to another man’s throat and threatening to kill him.

Everything was captured on surveillance video, according to authorities.

Cartagena was taken into custody and taken to jail by responding deputies.

