Miami man accused of stabbing 2, robbing 1 in Keys

STOCK ISLAND, Fla. – Deputies in the Florida Keys arrested a Miami man who they accused of stabbing two other men and robbing a third Monday evening.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Henry Fernando Galeano-Amador, 29, of Little Havana, got into a fight with other homeless men just before 6 p.m. along the fenceline of the Key West Golf Club on Stock Island.

Authorities said he stabbed one of the men in the back and arm and another near the ribs before running away. Medics airlifted the first victim to a Miami-Dade hospital.

MCSO spokesperson Adam Linhardt said Galeano-Amador then confronted the third victim nearby and robbed him of his bicycle at knifepoint, later dumping it near U.S. 1 and College Road.

Linhardt said deputies later apprehended Galeano-Amador at the Key Haven Shell gas station, located at 5991 Overseas Highway.

Galeano-Amador was jailed without bond on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and armed robbery, as of Tuesday morning.