Miami man punches, threatens to kill girlfriend after denying threesome, police say

MIAMI – Miami police arrested a man Friday who they said beat his girlfriend and then threatened to kill her after she allegedly denied him of having a threesome, an arrest report confirmed Tuesday.

Detectives said Ramon Estebez, 51, is facing charges of aggravated battery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and written threats to kill or injure.

According to Estebez’s arrest report. a woman arrived at the Miami Police Department’s South District Substation and told detectives that she was the victim of a domestic dispute involving Estebez, who is the father of her children, over a possible cheating issue at their home located near the 900 block of Southwest 13th Court.

The woman told police that after not agreeing to have a threesome with Estebez and another individual, he then approached her and punched her multiple times to different parts of her face and body, and then went to work following the incident.

Police said on Saturday, the victim advised that she was sitting at the table of her home when she and Estebez got into another dispute over the same incident when he picked up a wooden stick and struck her on both sides of her hands before going back inside the residence.

After returning outside, Estebez went to sit inside the couple’s vehicle and demanded that the victim follow him, the report stated.

After refusing to go outside, the woman went back inside her residence which angered Estebez and resulted in him sending her a text message that said “I will unload 16 rounds into your head” in Spanish before she fell asleep, according to police.

The victim told police that she continued to be in fear for her life and went to the Miami Police Department’s South District Substation to file a police report, according to investigators.

Detectives said after locating Estebez at his home and giving him a pat down, they located a magazine that belonged to a gun in his front pocket.

Estebez then told police the gun was inside a Hummer that belonged to the victim, the report said.

After the victim signed the search warrant, police recovered a black handgun inside the glovebox of the car, and it was turned in to the Miami Police Department.

As of Tuesday, Estebez was being held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center where his bond was set at $12,500.

There is help in South Florida for women who are the victims of domestic violence. For more information, click here or call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233.