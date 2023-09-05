Miramar man accused of raping trafficked teen who ran away from foster care

MIRAMAR, Fla. – A Miramar man faces multiple felony charges after authorities accused him of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl who ran away from a Miami Gardens foster facility and subsequently ended up becoming a human trafficking victim.

According to an arrest warrant, the teenager ran away from His House Children’s House and eventually stayed with Jomar Phillippe Jeffery, 27, at his home in the 9500 block of Glacier Street in Miramar over two days in February.

Police said Jeffery sexually assaulted the girl twice over that span and gave her drugs. In the warrant, detectives said the girl described one of the rapes as “painful.”

Authorities said they recovered a cellphone video showing Jeffery sexually assaulting the girl while she appeared to be “heavily under the influence.”

Police, who had been informed of the girl’s disappearance and possible links to sex trafficking, said Christopher Velazco, 27, of Miramar, and Jeremy Soto, 20, drove the girl to a home on West 25th Place in Hialeah, in a red Lexus registered to Jeffery, on Feb. 13, just after she spent the night with Jeffery.

Velazco, Soto and the teen went there in order to pick up another 15-year-old girl who was friends with the victim in order to sell her for sex as well, the warrant states.

They arrested the pair and accused them of trafficking the girl.

Christopher Velazco and Jeremy Soto (MDCR)

According to their February arrest report, the victim told the other girl that Velazco and Soto were “promoting” the victim and were in the process of creating a profile for her on a sex advertisement website to falsely advertise her as an adult.

The two men set up two dates for the girl to have sex with two “older” men for $120 for 15 minutes, the report states.

The victim then told the other girl to “pack sexy clothes” before she got picked up, authorities said.

According to the February arrest report, the other girl had been in contact with investigators as she communicated with the victim, leading to her rescue.

Police said DNA from a June rape kit analysis came back to Jeffery and Miramar police took him into custody Thursday.

Prosecutors charged Jeffery with sexual battery of a minor, lewd or lascivious battery and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

He was no longer listed in Broward jail records as of Tuesday afternoon.