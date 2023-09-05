Pembroke Pines man may have killed brother over eviction, police say

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A Pembroke Pines man may have fatally stabbed his brother Monday morning because of eviction proceedings, according to police.

Pembroke Pines police said Tuesday that Edgar Ernest Dubray, 63, was in the process of evicting his brother, Donald Steven Dubray, 61, from the home they shared on Northwest 71st Avenue, near North Perry Airport. Police accuse Donald Dubray of fatally stabbing his brother.

“On Friday, the victim had gone through the eviction process through the Broward Sheriff’s Office and the suspect had been notified that he had 24 hours to vacate the residence,” Pembroke Pines Police Department Maj. Al Xiques said Tuesday.

Police said a co-worker was supposed to pick up Edgar Dubray, who neighbors described as the main provider for the household, for work Monday, but they showed up and knew that something was off when he wasn’t answering his phone.

That co-worker called police and authorities said officers saw evidence through the window and heard Edgar Dubray’s cellphone ringing inside, so they forced entry to check on him and ultimately found him stabbed to death. Donald Dubray was asleep in another room, police said.

Neighbors described Edgar Dubray as a “friendly guy” and said they were aware of the ongoing eviction process.

One neighbor, who asked not to be identified, said he warned Edgar Dubray that his brother “ain’t gonna take it (the eviction) laying down.”

Donald Dubray was supposed to appear in court on a murder charge Tuesday but refused to show up; a judge appointed a public defender and gave him no bond.