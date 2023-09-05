Police: Pembroke Pines man charged in apparent stabbing death of his brother

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Police launched an investigation that led to the discovery of a man’s body, and his brother has been taken into custody.

Pembroke Pines Police arrived at the home along Northwest 71st Avenue just south of Pines Boulevard on Monday morning responding to a welfare check.

Officers found a man dead inside the home, saying he appeared to have been stabbed to death.

Police said they also found the dead man’s brother in another room, sleeping.

Authorities identified the victim as 63-year-old Edgar Ernest Dubray.

His brother, 61-year-old Donald Steven Dubray, has been charged with murder.

Neighbors told Local 10 News they could smell something wasn’t right.

“We saw the body bag, we saw the body outside,” one resident said.

For several hours, crime scene investigators flooded the home, some dressed in white forensic suits while they processed the scene and brought out evidence bags filled with items from inside.

People in the neighborhood said the two brothers have lived there for many years.