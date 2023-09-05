Shot fired following dispute between neighbors in northeast Miami-Dade, police say

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are investigating after a gun was accidentally fired during a dispute between neighbors in northeast Miami-Dade Tuesday, authorities said.

According to an arrest report from the Miami-Dade Police Department, Christopher Yesit Campo, 29, faces one count each of burglary with assault or battery and criminal mischief.

Authorities said MDPD officers responded to a person making gun threats around 1 a.m. at the Buckley Tower Apartments, located at 1201 Northeast Miami Gardens Drive, in the Ojus area of northeast Miami-Dade.

Police said upon arrival, a victim told them that he was involved in a verbal dispute with Campo, his upstairs neighbor, after Campo allegedly slammed his doors repeatedly and disturbed people living in the area.

The victim told police after being in fear for his life, he armed himself with a gun and opened his door, at which time Campo unwillingly entered his apartment and dragged the victim outside where a fight ensued, the report stated.

After the fight ensued, the victim’s gun fell out of his waistband and as both men tried to gain control of the gun, it was accidentally discharged but no injuries occurred, according to police.

The report stated that Campo fled the scene prior to Miami-Dade police arriving at the home and the gun was collected and impounded by authorities.

During the course of the investigation, Campo returned to the home and identified himself as one of the people involved in the incident, police said.

Campo was taken into custody without incident and was brought in for questioning.

Authorities said Campo and the victim both sustained minor injuries from the fight but refused treatment from Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

Campo’s alleged admissions about the incident were redacted from the police report.

As of Tuesday, Campo was being held without bond at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.