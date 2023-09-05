Traffic alert: Fiery crash prompts Turnpike NB closure causing delays in Broward, Miami-Dade

A pickup truck and a truck collided on Tuesday on the Florida Turnpike in Broward County.

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – A pickup truck collided with a commercial truck along the northbound lanes of the Florida Turnpike on Tuesday causing traffic delays in Broward and Miami-Dade counties.

Fire rescue personnel and Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to the fiery crash at about 10:20 a.m., north of Miramar Parkway, in Miramar, and blocked all lanes.

A crash caused traffic delays on the Florida Turnpike on Tuesday in Broward County. (Copyright 2023 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.)

By 11:20 a.m., traffic remained backed up from north of Miramar Parkway to Northwest 199 Street, and eastbound on the Ronald Reagan Turnpike, near the Hard Rock Stadium.

Two lanes remained blocked and the right lane was open at the site of the crash at about 11:40 a.m.

There were also southbound delays on the Turnpike in Miramar.

A crash on the Florida Turnpike on Tuesday in Broward County caused traffic delays from Miramar to Miami Gardens. (Copyright 2023 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.)

This is a developing story. Local 10 News Assignment Editor Stephany Heilbron contributed to this report.