71-year-old man reported missing in southwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are searching for a 71-year-old man who has been reported missing.

According to authorities, Guillermo Aguilar is believed to have left his home in the 20800 block of Southwest 368th Street between the hours of 6 a.m. and 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Police said he left in a white and green 2006 Isuzu dump truck and never returned home. The truck has Florida tag 19ASXM.

It’s unclear whether Aguilar suffers from any ailments, however police say he may be in need of services.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Detective R. Palmer at 305-715-3300 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.