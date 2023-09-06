Fire erupts inside home in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A fire erupted Wednesday morning inside a home in Pembroke Pines.

Sky 10 was above the scene in the 8400 block of Northwest Seventh Street shortly before 7 a.m. as smoke was coming from the roof of the house.

Firefighters were at the scene working to extinguish the blaze.

According to Pembroke Pines Fire Rescue, the fire was reported at 6:17 a.m.

Officials said firefighters arrived at the scene to find a “significant amount of fire and smoke” coming from the rear of the home.

Fire rescue officials later determined that the fire had originated in the back patio and extended to the attic space.

“This caused significant damage to the rear of the structure and portions of the roof. Crews were able to stop further spread and extinguished the fire and search for further extension,” a spokesperson for the fire department said.

No one was inside the home when the fire started.

Officials said the American Red Cross will assist two people who live at the home, as they will be displaced due to the damage.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

(WPLG)