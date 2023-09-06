Man accused of shooting driver in Florida City road rage incident

FLORIDA CITY, Fla. – Police arrested a southwest Miami-Dade man Tuesday evening on an attempted murder charge after they said he shot a driver in a road rage incident in Florida City.

According to an arrest report, the shooting happened just after 6:15 p.m. at the intersection of North Krome Avenue and West Palm Drive.

Police said Jeremiah Sosa, 22, fled after shooting the victim, who was standing outside of his vehicle. Officers found a spent shell casing in the median and blood in the victim’s vehicle, police said.

The report doesn’t detail the events leading up to the gunfire or describe the extent of the driver’s injuries.

They later tracked Sosa down to his home, located in the 11000 block of Southwest 241st Street in the Princeton area, and took him into custody, the report states. Police said he arrived in the same car witnesses described in the shooting and had a 9 millimeter Taurus pistol.

Multiple witnesses came to the Florida City Police Department headquarters and were in “fear to give their identity due to the nature of the crime,” police wrote.

Police said one witness provided video of the incident showing Sosa shooting the other driver and driving away.

Authorities booked Sosa into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center, where he was being held without bond as of Wednesday afternoon.