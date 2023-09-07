13-year-old girl reported missing in city of Miami

MIAMI – Miami police are searching for a 13-year-old girl who has been reported missing.

According to authorities, Nevaeh McNeil was last seen Wednesday in the city’s Model City area.

She was wearing a green shirt, green pants and carrying a black bookbag.

Police described Nevaeh as a Black female who is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds.

She has medium shade goldish brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call Detective D. Reyes at 305-603-6300 or email SVU@miami-police.org.