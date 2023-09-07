Miami man accused of uploading child sexual abuse videos

MIAMI – Police arrested a Miami man Wednesday after accusing him of uploading child sexual abuse material to a Google account.

Luis Lopez, 28, of Allapattah, faces nine child pornography charges.

According to an arrest report from the Miami Police Department, the investigation into Lopez began in August after they were alerted to nine videos on the account.

The clips depicted girls as young as 4 being sexually abused, police said.

After police executed a search warrant at Lopez’s home on Northwest 24th Street on Wednesday and took him into custody, he confessed to the crime, the report states.

Lopez, a Nicaraguan national, remained behind bars in the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on an immigration hold as of Thursday morning, according to jail records.