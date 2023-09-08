Flight bound for Fort Lauderdale returns to Raleigh due to bird strike

There was a scare in the air for passengers on a Southwest Airlines flight headed to Fort Lauderdale on Thursday afternoon.

The plane turned around shortly after departing from North Carolina once the crew reported a bird strike.

The flight returned to Raleigh-Durham International Airport and no injuries were reported.

The airline said mechanics would be checking the plane for possible damage.

According to the FAA, wildlife aircraft emergencies are currently on the rise worldwide.