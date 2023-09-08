Sexual battery case dropped against Miami Beach man

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A sexual battery case was dropped earlier this year against a South Florida man.

Records show charges were dropped against Darion Benbow, 34, of Miami Beach, on Feb. 21.

Benbow told Local 10 News the alleged victim “did not appear for court ordered questioning, or any scheduled court dates.”

According to his arrest report, Benbow was taken into custody on the morning of Sept. 10, 2022, on accusations that he drugged and raped a then-36-year-old woman after meeting her at the beach.

Miami Beach police said the woman willingly went to Benbow’s apartment and drank two bottles of lemonade before she started feeling “sluggish and lethargic.”

According to the arrest report, the woman asked Benbow what he put in the drinks and he said “THC.”

He also showed her a vial labeled “delta variant,” from which he poured the alleged THC into the lemonade, the report stated.

According to the report, the woman told Benbow she needed to return to her Airbnb to get her belongings and he accompanied her before they both took an Uber back to his home.

Police said the woman fell asleep at Benbow’s home and was awakened by him vaginally penetrating her with his penis.

According to the report, the woman told detectives that she yelled at Benbow to stop and he obliged. But she said she fell asleep for a second time only to be woken up again by him vaginally penetrating her with his penis.

Police said the woman told Benbow to get off of her and that he was raping her.

“It was at this point in time that the subject told the victim that she was in his place and he proceeded to attempt yet again to vaginally penetrate her with his penis,” the report stated. “The victim was able to free herself from the subject and jump off of the bed.”

Police said the woman then began to collect her things while yelling at Benbow that he had raped her.

Police said the commotion inside Benbow’s apartment was so loud that a neighbor heard and called police for help.

Benbow was detained at the scene.

According to his arrest report, a records check by police revealed that Benbow has a history of sexual offenses in New York and New Jersey and is a registered sex offender in New Jersey.

Benbow told Local 10 News that he is not a “habitual offender” but was arrested several years ago, which was his “one and only conviction.”

Benbow did not specify what crime he was previously convicted for.