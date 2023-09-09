Man, teen accused of pointing guns at Miami police detectives

MIAMI – A man and a teenager were arrested Friday on accusations that they pointed guns at Miami police detectives who were conducting surveillance in the area of Gibson Park.

According to authorities, detectives spotted a silver Nissan Maxima in the area of Northwest Second Avenue and 13th Street Friday afternoon before two armed males got out of the car and pointed their guns at the detectives.

Police said the detectives retreated to a secure position as backup was called.

According to the suspects’ arrest reports, they fled the scene, but were quickly stopped by officers.

The suspects, identified as Markeem Donald Curry, 17, and Shyquaveon Antauris Davis, 22, were then taken into custody, authorities said.

According to the arrest reports, both suspects were already known to one detective and Curry is a registered gang member.

They face charges of aggravated assault, unlawful display of a firearm while committing a felony, and improper exhibition of a firearm with prejudice.

“If not for the quick thinking and professionalism displayed by our law enforcement personnel, this incident could have had dire consequences,” Miami Police Chief Manny Morales said in a statement Saturday. “The safety of our officers and the community is our highest priority, and we will continue to work diligently to maintain a secure environment for all.”

The suspects’ mugshots were not available in the jail database on Saturday.