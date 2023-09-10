Family of 9 displaced after Sunrise home catches fire

SUNRISE, Fla. – A home in Sunrise went up in flames early Sunday morning.

Inside the home was a family of nine, but fortunately, everyone made it out safely.

Fire rescue crews from Sunrise and Lauderhill worked to extinguish the fire since around 4:30 a.m.

Flames could be seen shooting through the roof of the home.

“It was just smoke everywhere,” said neighbor Elvens Joseph.

For nearly three hours, crews doused the home with water from the ground and above.

According to a source with Sunrise Fire Rescue, the fire ignited in the garage and then quickly spread up the wall of the wood frame house and to the roof.

“Nobody deserves for their home to be burn down like this,” a neighbor said. “Very good family, don’t deserve this.”

As crews extinguished the flames, the American Red Cross arrived on scene to assist the family.

The house is believed to be a total loss, per source.

A fire investigator was at the scene Sunday morning searching for a cause.

It’s believed to be electrical.