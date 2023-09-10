Police locate missing autistic Miami teenager in good health

A teenage boy with autism who was reported missing in Miami was found safe and sound.

The 14-year-old was recovered in another part of town and in good health.

His mother, Dariela Diaz, was overwhelmed with relief after being reunited with her son.

Miami police said 14-year-old Jose Bolanos went missing after last being seen taking out the trash Friday.

He was found safe Saturday evening.

Police had deployed bloodhounds and distributed flyers of Bolanos.

Speaking in Spanish, his mother explained that since he recently had his phone stolen at school, he took the bus without telling anyone to Brickell and was at the Apple Store, and he slept in the street overnight.

The missing teen had left his family and those in the community shaken.

Myron Young, Bolanos’ former teacher at Jose De Diego Middle School spoke to Local 10 News a few minutes before he was found.

“We’re hoping and praying and believing that Jose is OK,” said Young.

His mother said Saturday night that she will now be able to sleep knowing her son is safe.