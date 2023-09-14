Woman found dead inside van in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – An investigation is ongoing after a woman was found dead inside a fan in Fort Lauderdale.

Police responded to the 2000 block of Northwest 30th Way at approximately 6:08 p.m. Wednesday after receiving reports of a shooting.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue after being found inside a van in the driveway of a single family home.

Investigators are looking into the circumstances that led to the woman’s death.

The back windows of the van appeared to be shot out. It was eventually towed away from the scene by authorities.

Police did not release any information regarding a suspect or person of interest.

Anyone with information is urged to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.