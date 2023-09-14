81º

Local News

Woman found dead inside van in Fort Lauderdale

Terrell Forney, Reporter

Tags: Crime, Fort Lauderdale, Broward County

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – An investigation is ongoing after a woman was found dead inside a fan in Fort Lauderdale.

Police responded to the 2000 block of Northwest 30th Way at approximately 6:08 p.m. Wednesday after receiving reports of a shooting.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue after being found inside a van in the driveway of a single family home.

Investigators are looking into the circumstances that led to the woman’s death.

The back windows of the van appeared to be shot out. It was eventually towed away from the scene by authorities.

Police did not release any information regarding a suspect or person of interest.

Anyone with information is urged to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

Copyright 2023 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Terrell Forney joined Local 10 News in October 2005 as a general assignment reporter. He was born and raised in Cleveland, Ohio, but a desire to escape the harsh winters of the north brought him to South Florida.

email

facebook

twitter