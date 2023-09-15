DeSantis suspends Alex Diaz de la Portilla from Miami commission following charges

A Miami commissioner who was arrested for bribery and corruption responded to Gov. Ron DeSantis's suspension without pay.

MIAMI – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended Miami City Commissioner Alex Diaz de la Portilla from office Friday evening following his arrest on a series of corruption charges Thursday.

RELATED: Alex Diaz de la Portilla corruption charges involve Miami’s controversial Centner Academy

The governor’s suspension order states that the District 1 commissioner is “prohibited from performing any official act, duty or function of public office” or receiving pay during the suspension period.

(See the Governor’s suspension order.)

Diaz de la Portilla, 58, along with attorney William Riley Jr., 48, face a host of felony charges, including bribery and money laundering.

Both have denied any allegations of wrongdoing.

DeSantis has not yet named a replacement for Diaz de la Portilla.

RELATED: Diaz de la Portilla gets called out on national talk show “The View.”

Díaz de la Portilla released a statement on Friday night saying “DeSantimonious should be suspending the left-wing Democrat prosecutor who he hand-picked to file these trumped-up” charges.

“I’m not surprised by his action given my strong support for Donald Trump for President, but his 15 minutes of fame will soon be over after his betrayal of Donald Trump, who got him elected.”