Man accused of raping ‘passed out’ man at victim’s Wilton Manors home

WILTON MANORS, Fla. – Police arrested a Fort Lauderdale man Thursday after they accused him of raping another man in Wilton Manors Sunday.

According to an arrest report from the Wilton Manors Police Department, the victim, who police said was sexually assaulted on his own couch, discovered what happened to him after reviewing video taken from inside his home.

The report states that Andrew Dennis Tifft, 44, and a friend took the “intoxicated” victim back to his Wilton Manors home. Police said the man later passed out on his couch.

That’s when police said “several video clips” showed Tifft sexually assaulting the victim, who they said told officers that he didn’t consent to what had happened.

The report states that Tifft told police that he and the victim have previously had “‘this kind of sex,’ where the victim was so intoxicated.”

WMPD Detective Bonnie Owens wrote that Tifft “admitted to having sex with the victim even though the victim was highly intoxicated.”

According to court records, a judge found probable cause to charge Tifft with sexual battery Friday.

He was no longer listed in Broward County jail records as of Friday evening.

According to the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network, LGBTQ Americans “face higher rates of sexual violence than the general population” and often “face additional barriers to reporting or getting help.”

RAINN encourages victims of all sexual orientations and gender identities to call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800-656-4673 or use the group’s online chat feature.