Woman hospitalized after being shot in Hollywood, authorities say

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A woman was hospitalized after being shot in Hollywood Saturday morning, authorities said.

It happened around 8:30 a.m. at a home near the 800 block of North 31st Court.

According to the Hollywood Police Department, officers responded to a possible shooting call in the area and located a woman who appeared to have been suffering from a gunshot wound to her lower extremity.

Authorities said the woman was transported to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood and her injuries are expected to be non-life-threatening.

Police said the woman and occupants of the home were uncooperative and gave conflicting statements following the incident.

A Local 10 News crew was at the scene where detectives were interviewing neighbors in the area.

The victim’s identity or age has not been released, nor has additional information about the possible suspect or incident.

Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Joyce Ortega and Photojournalist Myron Williams contributed to this report.