Authorities are searching for a missing elderly man from Miami,.

MIAMI – Authorities in the city of Miami needs your help finding a missing elderly man.

Police said 86-year-old Antonio Santhonax was last seen in the Little Haiti area and has been missing since Saturday.

Antonio is described as 5-foot-8 with brown eyes, gray facial hair, and is bald.

He was last seen wearing a brown shirt, blue-white shorts and white sneakers.

Anyone who thinks they’ve seen him is urged to contact Miami police at 305-603-6300.