Check your hurricane supplies: Portable generators sold at local stores recalled

Veronica Crespo, Digital Journalist

Tags: Miami-Dade County, Monroe County (Florida), Broward County, Palm Beach County, National, Recall Alert, Hurricane
Recalled GP6500E Generator (Generac)

As you make sure you have all of your hurricane supplies ready, there’s an important generator recall to keep an eye out for Monday.

Generac power systems recalled 64,000 portable generators in the United States, after more than two dozen people reported overheating of their units, causing a burn hazard, according to a media release from the company.

This recall involves Generac Portable Generators type GP15000E, with model numbers G0057341, G0057342, 005734R1, and 005734R2, and type GP17500E, with model numbers G0057351, G0057352, 005735R1, and 005735R2. “Generac” and the unit type are printed on both sides of the tank and on the control panel of the generators.

The generators were sold at stores nationwide and online from April 2011 through June 2023.

The company is asking consumers to request a free repair kit by calling t 888-391-0503 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or by clicking on this link to request the repair kit online.

Veronica Crespo writes for Local10.com and also oversees the Español section of the website. Born and raised in Miami, she graduated from the University of Miami, where she studied broadcast journalism and Spanish.

