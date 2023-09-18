Suspect identified following fatal shooting inside Miami home

A suspect has been identified, days after a man was found shot to death inside a home in Miami, and police say they discovered the suspect was already behind bars for a different crime once they linked him to the crime.

MIAMI – A suspect has been identified, days after a man was found shot to death inside a home in Miami, and police say they discovered the suspect was already behind bars for a different crime once they linked him to the shooting.

Larry March, 45, who has a troubled past, now faces a second-degree murder charge.

March faced a judge Friday following the fatal shooting of a man inside a home on Northeast 77th Street near Biscayne Boulevard in Miami.

The crime happened the night of Sept. 10, and since then, detectives collected surveillance video of the getaway car and witness statements, but had no suspect information.

But things would change several days later when March and his ex-girlfriend got into a dispute while driving in a car near a Doral intersection.

Police said March grew angry over text messages in his ex-girlfriend’s phone and he apparently turned violent.

According to an arrest report, “as he was driving, (he) punched the victim in the face several times with his right arm, leaving several bruises on the victim’s lips, chin and her left ear.”

Police said he also “brandished and waved a black firearm in her direction to get her to tell the truth.”

According to authorities, the terror for the woman continued until the pair stopped at a Hialeah motel, and that’s when the woman managed to escape and call police.

March was then tracked down and arrested on charges of battery and armed kidnapping.

Police said his car was searched and officers found a gun that forensically matched the one used in the murder.

The car seen in the surveillance video also matches March’s vehicle and his ID was found at the homicide crime scene, police said.

March and another man made the news earlier this year after they were accused of stabbing a couple in Miami over an argument over a stolen cellphone.

Part of the altercation was captured on video.

As of Monday, March was being held at the Miami-Dade County Pre-Trial Detention Center without bond.