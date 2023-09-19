85º

Coconut Grove man vanished without his beloved dog ‘Bay Bay’

Family in anguish asks public to search for white Ford F-150 with Florida tag 741-YDI

Trent Kelly, Reporter

Andrea Torres, Digital Journalist

Nathaniel Cunningham, a resident of Miami's Coconut Grove neighborhood, vanished with his truck over two weeks ago without his beloved dog Bebe.

MIAMI – Nathaniel Seymour Cunningham has been away from his beloved dog “Bay Bay” since he vanished about 18 days ago.

After the 71-year-old grandfather from South Carolina hadn’t cared for his dog for 13 days, police officers opened a missing person’s case.

“My Dad doesn’t go anywhere without his dog,” his daughter Cameasa Cunningham wrote on Facebook on Sept. 13.

A neighbor reported Cunningham drove away on Sept. 1 from his home along Hibiscus Street, in Miami’s Coconut Grove.

Before leaving in his white Ford F-150, Cunningham told a neighbor that he was going to help pick up a friend from the hospital.

“I don’t know whether he’s somewhere and has had another stroke,” his cousin Dede Rogers recently said.

Rogers and other family members in anguish asked the public to help search for his pickup truck with Florida tag 741-YDI.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

