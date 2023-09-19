‘Damn, what did I do?’: Woman shot, killed boyfriend playing ‘game,’ Hollywood police say

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Prosecutors charged a 26-year-old Naples woman with manslaughter after she fatally shot her boyfriend while playing a “game” with a gun in Hollywood earlier this month, according to a Broward County court case filed on Monday.

Authorities arrested Brittany Anne Brothers on Friday.

According to an arrest warrant, the “reckless” and deadly shooting happened on Sept. 2 at a home in Hollywood.

The warrant states Brothers dialed 911 to report that her boyfriend had been shot and to send help, saying “she had money and would pay anything for her boyfriend to be OK.”

Officers arrived to find the man, who wasn’t identified in the warrant, lying unresponsive in front of a dresser and Brothers holding his head, police said. Hollywood Fire Rescue medics later took him to Memorial Regional Hospital.

Detectives took Brothers to the Hollywood police station, where, before an interview, she asked “Damn, what did I do?” and said her boyfriend would “hate her for what happened,” the warrant states.

“At no time during the interview did Brothers admit to shooting (her boyfriend) but alluded that he would hate her because his face was injured and that she hoped he would forgive her,” veteran Hollywood Police Department Detective Sean Keough wrote in the warrant.

Keough wrote that Brothers said both she and her boyfriend owned guns and that they previously played a “game” where they would “point their guns at each other.”

The warrant states that Brothers told detectives that she “knew not to play with guns and stated she should not have played back, because ‘this should never have happened.’”

“Brothers informed me she was sitting on the bed and (her boyfriend) was standing at the foot of the bed Ieaning against the dresser,” Keough wrote. “(She said) he was holding his gun, pulled the trigger and stated, ‘this b---- almost went off.’”

Police said Brothers spoke to her mother on the phone at the conclusion of the interview.

The warrant states that Brothers told her mother that people who commit crimes have to “do the time” but said she’s “not built for that.”

She then told her mother, “I’m so sorry. I know that we aren’t supposed to play with guns,” Keough wrote.

Police said the victim died of his injuries on Sept. 6, while in the hospital. They said ballistics evidence at the scene matched Brothers’ Glock pistol.

Brothers eventually bonded out of the Broward County jail after a judge found probable cause to charge her, according to court records.