Man accused of pouring boiling water on Sunrise store worker

SUNRISE, Fla. – A North Lauderdale man is facing an aggravated battery charge in connection to a May incident where Sunrise police allege he poured boiling hot water on a store employee who was trying to kick him out, causing second-degree burns.

Elveton Anderson had been arrested in DeKalb County, Georgia, in suburban Atlanta, on Aug. 26 and extradited back to Broward County, where he was booked into jail this weekend, according to jail records from both counties.

He had been wanted on a charge of aggravated battery causing bodily harm after the May 7 incident.

According to an arrest warrant, a worker at Haichante Inc., described in an arrest warrant as a hybrid convenience store/restaurant, located at 6550 NW 20th St., noticed that the microwave in the rear employees-only area was running with a cup of water in it, yet she hadn’t noticed anyone come in the store.

While “contemplating the unusual cup of water in the microwave,” detectives wrote that the employee saw a man she knows as “Lumi” or “Illuminati” enter the rear of the business by crawling underneath the garage gate, the warrant states.

She then realized that Anderson, 48, was behind the mystery cup and must have been returning to retrieve it.

Police wrote that the worker confronted Anderson and told him he needed to enter through the correct door and said she believed he may have been responsible for an increase in theft at the business.

The warrant states that Anderson was “not receptive” to any of this and needed to be physically guided to the front door. He then told the woman that he had hot water, which she told him to hold and not spill on her.

The worker told police “she had a bad feeling Anderson was going to pour the water on her” and knew it was going to be “extremely hot,” the warrant states, because the business uses an industrial-strength microwave that would heat water very quickly — in about 30 seconds.

When she saw the microwave, it had been counting down from two minutes.

Police said Anderson poured the water on the worker’s head and neck and it began running down her torso; she quickly drove herself to Florida Medical Center in Lauderdale Lakes to be treated for her burns.

While she didn’t know Anderson’s real name at the time, police said they were able to identify him using photos and license plate information.

Anderson was being held in the Joseph V. Conte Facility in Pompano Beach on a $150,000 bond as of Tuesday morning, according to Broward jail records.