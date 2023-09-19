Migrants in Homestead report man’s alleged threat: ‘Do you want to die?’

HOMESTEAD, Fla. – Javier Del Valle stands accused of scaring people at his home and in his neighborhood in deep south Miami-Dade County, records show.

Del Valle, 33, was riding a motorized bike and wielding a rifle in the streets of Homestead, near the southern boundary with Florida City, police said.

Two of his new neighbors at the Aquarius Mobile Home & RV Park, who are migrants, told police officers Del Valle threatened them near the corner of Southwest 328 Street and Marilee Drive, police said.

“I thought we were cool? Saw you the other day and you didn’t say hello,” Del Valle said, according to the arrest report. “I don’t like that. Do you want to die?”

Del Valle ordered the neighbor to hand over some cash, so the victim gave him $10, but the threats continued, according to the police arrest report.

“Either I will kill you and your family or I will have my gang come and shoot up your house,” Del Valle said, according to the report.

Del Valle, police reported, then turned to look at a witness who was sitting on the stairs and held up the firearm to say, “Isn’t this pretty?”

Police officers arrested Del Valle shortly before 1:25 a.m., on Monday, correctional officers booked him at about 4:30 a.m., and he was at Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on Tuesday without bond, according to county inmate records.

Del Valle was facing charges in two cases.

For a domestic violence case, he was facing charges of aggravated assault with a firearm, battery by strangulation, and possession of a controlled substance.

For the case involving his neighbors, he was facing charges of armed robbery with a deadly weapon and two counts of aggravated assault with a firearm.