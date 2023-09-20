Fearless television tech team seen working 1,000 feet above South Florida

Sky10 was flying above Northwest Miami-Dade on Wednesday, and saw workers removing the antenna from a broadcast television tower.

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, Fla. – If you are afraid of heights, this is definitely not the job for you.

Sky10 was flying above Northwest Miami-Dade on Wednesday and saw workers removing the antenna from a broadcast television tower.

One of the fearless crew was seen harnessed and working at the very top of the tower.

The television tower is 1,047 feet tall.

Just to put in perspective how high that is, the Empire State Building in New York City is 1,250 feet tall.

We’re told the workers will be up there all day.