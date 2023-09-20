Lauderdale Lakes teen reported missing after failing to return home from school

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is searching for a 14-year-old girl who has been reported missing in Lauderdale Lakes.

According to detectives, Saleyah Isme was last seen Tuesday around 2:20 p.m. at Boyd Anderson High School.

Investigators said Isme is about 5 feet tall and weighs about 110 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black long-sleeve shirt and black pants with pink writing on them.

Anyone with information on Isme’s whereabouts should contact BSO Detective Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-4357.