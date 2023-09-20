Patriots fan died from ‘medical issue,’ not punch by Dolphins fan, official says

The preliminary autopsy of a New England Patriots fan who died after a scuffle with a Miami Dolphins fan at an NFL game suggested his death may not be linked to a fight at the stadium, officials confirmed Wednesday.

“Preliminary autopsy results did not suggest traumatic injury, but did identify a medical issue,” according to a statement Wednesday from the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office. “Cause and manner of death remain undetermined pending further testing.”

Mooney, 53, of Newmarket, New Hampshire, was rushed to Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro after the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office said he appeared to be in “need of medical attention” after an incident in the 300s tier of Gillette Stadium just before 11 p.m. Sunday.

Authorities pronounced Mooney dead around midnight, according to ABC News.

Mooney’s wife told authorities that her husband was a 30-year season ticket holder with the Patriots.

She said Mooney, a father of two, went with three friends to the Sunday Night Football game, where they were taunted by other fans before a fight broke out toward the end of the fourth quarter.

Joe Kilmartin, who claimed he witnessed the entire incident, told reporters he saw someone wearing a Dolphins jersey hit the victim.

“We saw a Dolphins fan wearing a Dolphins jersey deliver two punches to the victim, and the victim just slumped over,” Kilmartin said.

There are no charges currently in place.

Prosecutors said Wednesday that the investigation is ongoing. They urged any witnesses or fans with video of the incident to call investigators at 781-830-4990.

Gillette Stadium officials said in a statement, “We are heartbroken to learn of the tragic passing of Dale Mooney, a lifelong Patriots fan and 30-year season ticket member.”