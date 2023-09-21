Driver sought after teens hurt in motorcycle hit-and-run in Fort Lauderdale

Police searching for motorcyclist who crashed into two teen girls and then fled the scene in Fort Lauderdale.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Authorities are searching for a motorcyclist who they said struck two teenage girls in a hit-and-run crash in Fort Lauderdale last month.

It happened around 8:15 p.m. on Aug. 4 near the intersection of A1A and North Grenada Street.

Investigators said the two girls were crossing the intersection of A1A and North Grenada Street when an unidentified motorcyclist drove in between stopped vehicles at a traffic light and struck the girls.

Authorities said the driver fell off the motorcycle after crashing into the girls then got back on the bike and fled the scene going westbound on Seville Street.

Police said an officer who responded to the incident canvassed the area but didn’t find the motorcycle or rider.

Detectives released a grainy photo of the driver who they said was driving a black motorcycle at the time of the crash.

Anyone with information about the crash is urged to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-8477.

Any tips to Crime Stoppers that lead to an arrest can result in a cash reward of up to $10,000.