4 more condo buildings in Pembroke Pines deemed unsafe

Four more buildings at the Heron Pond Condominiums in Pembroke Pines have been deemed unsafe following a Local 10 News report last month.

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Four more buildings at the Heron Pond Condominiums in Pembroke Pines have been deemed unsafe following a Local 10 News report last month.

Residents in two of the condo buildings were forced from their homes in August after the structures were deemed unsafe and were given 10 days notice to get out.

Since then, four more buildings have been deemed unsafe and residents worry it is just a matter of time before the whole community will be told to leave for their safety.

It was in mid-August that Local 10 News first reported on the large cracks spotted in the buildings and steel supports shoring up balconies on nearly all 19 buildings of Heron Pond Condominiums, located off Southwest First Street.

Residents who spoke to Local 10 back then said they started to receive notices posted to their front doors back in January.

They began to worry and since then, six of the 19 buildings on the property have been deemed unsafe and residents have had to evacuate.

Since no significant repairs have been made to the buildings — as of Thursday — the city of Pembroke Pines has given the condo association a 30-day notice to provide an engineering report of the structural integrity of the remaining 13 buildings or everyone will be ordered out.

Local 10 News reporter Roy Ramos spoke with the property manager who was aware of the recent notice given to them by the city, but they declined to comment any further.