Hialeah PD: Boyfriend fires shots at man after accusing girlfriend of cheating

HIALEAH, Fla. – Hialeah police arrested a man Thursday who they say fired shots at another man after accusing his girlfriend of cheating on him.

According to an arrest report from the Hialeah Police Department, Hansel Diaz-Lezcano, 23, is facing one count each of premeditated attempted murder and armed burglary with assault or battery.

Police said Diaz-Lezcano drove to the victim’s home just after 8 p.m. Monday to address a possible romantic relationship between his girlfriend and the victim.

The report said Diaz-Lezcano waited for the victim to walk toward the front of the property, where he confronted him with a crowbar and a gun.

After a brief discussion, Diaz-Lezcano chased the victim and fired two shots in his direction, according to authorities.

Police said the victim was able to make his way towards the backyard of the residence where he quickly closed an iron gate behind himself to prevent Diaz-Lezcano from attacking him.

Diaz-Lezcano, while still holding the gun, made several attempts to force the gate open, the arrest report stated.

Police said the victim suffered a cut to his foot while attempting to hold the gate closed.

Shortly after, Diaz-Lezcano entered his vehicle and fled the scene, authorities said.

According to investigators, two bullet casings were found on the ground and the incident was captured on surveillance video.

The arresting officer wrote in Diaz-Lezcano’s arrest report that he “took a premeditated action to unlawfully deprive a human life and attempted to gain entry to an occupied dwelling with the intent to commit a crime.”

Police said they found him at 6:45 p.m. Thursday near the 800 block of West 23rd Street in Hialeah, and he was taken into custody.

“Post-Miranda, the defendant provided a statement as to his involvement in the incident,” the report stated.

As of Friday, Diaz-Lezcano was being held without bond at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.