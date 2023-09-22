Pembroke Pines resident claims video shows thieves posing as construction workers

A homeowner in Pembroke Pines is warning others in the South Florida community about a pair of men she believes are scammers posing as construction workers.

The incident happened Wednesday inside the Angel Cove subdivision inside Pembroke Shores, which is a gated community.

Pembroke Pines resident Janet Delgado, who has lived at her home for 21 years, told Local 10 News that her community is alerting each other through the Nextdoor App after she received a text from a neighbor saying that their house was broken into and was asked if she has any cameras outside.

Delgado said she saw the “workers” coming up to the side of her house to jump over her fence after reviewing video footage from cameras that were installed at her home.

“The concern here is just because they look like they belong, doesn’t necessarily mean they do. It just really scares me, she said.

But Delgado says even if she was outside and saw them, she is not sure she would have suspected anything was wrong.

“They were dressed like construction workers. They had the bright yellow jackets on, and they both had hats and masks on,” she said.

Delgado told Local 10 News that she didn’t think the men were suspicious because her development has people working there all the time.

“My fear is they might live in here. They have obviously been watching the house,” she said.

The rip-off appeared to be well orchestrated.

“I saw a man coming from their house with a piece of paper in his hand and then he walked across the street to the SUV, then two (video) frames later, I see two men walking back toward the house,” she said.

Once in the back of the house, the thieves allegedly broke the sliding glass door to get to the home and allegedly helped themselves to some jewelry.

The first crook who apparently knocked on the door was seen getting into an older model dark-colored Lexus RX SUV.

Delgado told Local 10 News since the incident occurred, she keeps her alarm on all day and night.

Authorities said a gated community means everyone coming in and out is being recorded and police are now working on leads.

They also say there is no pattern and no other burglaries in the area where the suspects are dressed like construction workers.

Anyone with information is urged to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-471-8477.