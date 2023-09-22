Police: 14-year-old robbed at gunpoint at The Falls

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A 17-year-old has been arrested after police say he targeted a 14-year-old boy at The Falls in southwest Miami-Dade, forcing him to strip and hand over all of his belongings.

The armed robbery was reported around 8:20 p.m. Saturday at the open-air shopping mall, located at 8888 SW 136th St.

According to Miami-Dade police, the victim and his friends were walking in the mall Saturday night, but the victim started walking slightly behind the group at one point and was approached by the suspect, Malik Michael McCallum, who lifted his shirt, exposing a gun in his waistband.

Police said McCallum ordered the victim to walk to the parking garage and the victim, in fear for his life, complied.

According to the suspect’s arrest report, once they were inside the garage, McCallum ordered the victim to hand over his clothing, shoes and cellphone.

After the victim complied, McCallum fled the scene, authorities said.

Police said the victim’s cellphone later transmitted a signal at the Circle Plaza Apartments on Evergreen Street and officers spotted McCallum, who matched the description of the robber.

Police said the victim then identified McCallum in a photo lineup on Tuesday.

According to authorities, they obtained a warrant to search McCallum’s home and he was taken into custody Thursday.

Police said McCallum invoked his right not to speak with detectives without an attorney present. He was then booked into the Juvenile Assessment Center.