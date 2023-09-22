Police respond to shooting in southwest Miami-Dade

Officers in southwest Miami-Dade County responded to the scene of a shooting late Thursday night.

It happened in the area of Southwest 283rd Street and 128th Court.

Crime scene tape was seen surrounding a dark red Honda CRV that appeared to have a bullet hole in the driver side window.

Police have yet to confirm reports that a 14-year-old was shot and airlifted to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital.

Local 10 News cameras captured a helicopter landing at the hospital with the shooting victim inside.