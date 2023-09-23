Video shows aftermath of car smashing into business in west Miami-Dade

Police are investigating after a car smashed into a business in Miami on Saturday.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police are investigating after a car smashed into a business in west Miami-Dade on Saturday.

It happened sometime Saturday afternoon at a shopping plaza near the 8300 block of West Flagler Street.

According to the Miami-Dade Police Department, there were no reported injuries following the incident.

A Local 10 News Crew was at the scene just after 3 p.m. where MDPD officers were investigating the area outside of a business that appeared to be a clothing store.

Local 10 News cameras also spotted people cleaning the front entrance of the business after it was smashed into. Glass and parts of the storefront were scattered on the ground as authorities continued to investigate.

A tow truck was seen pulling the damaged vehicle out of the shopping plaza following the crash.

Police officers put up caution tape around the business as they continued to assess the damage.

The cause of the crash is still being investigated.

It is unclear if the business was closed following the crash.

Local 10 News Photojournalist Myron Williams contributed to this story.